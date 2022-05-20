NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police arrested and charged a man with trafficking fentanyl.

On Tuesday, detectives pulled over a vehicle in the area of Foster and Maxfield streets for a motor vehicle infraction.

During the stop, the detectives found the passenger, Paul Koller, had three plastic bags containing a little more than 54 grams of fentanyl, according to police.

A subsequent search of Koller’s home and vehicle resulted in the seizure of another 102 grams of the powerful painkiller, police said.

Koller, 45, of Yarmouth, was charged with trafficking in 36 grams or more of fentanyl and trafficking in 100 grams or more of fentanyl.