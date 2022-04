NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are asking the public for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Alexandria Ribeiro was last seen leaving Keith Middle School on Friday, according to police.

Ribeiro stands 5-foot-2 and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information on Ribeiro’s whereabouts can contact Officer Patrick Reedy at patrick.reedy@newbedfordpd.com or (508) 991-6300 ext. 79519.