NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Police said on Sunday that they are searching for a missing and endangered elderly woman.

New Bedford police said that 69-year-old Mrs. Chong –no first name was provided- was last seen Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Old Plainville Rd..

Chong is approximately 5’ 1”, weighing around 138 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair; she wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers.

Anyone who sees a person fitting this description is asked to contact the New Bedford Police at 508-991-6350.

Mrs. Chong was located around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.