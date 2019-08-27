New Bedford police: One person shot, investigation underway

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crime scene tape stretched across Chancery Street in New Bedford following a shooting Monday night.

New Bedford Police Lt. Nathaniel Rodriguez confirmed to Eyewitness News an investigation is underway after one person was shot around 9 p.m.

Lt. Rodriguez confirmed the victim was shot in the leg and was “conscious and alert.”

He said the victim was dropped off at Saint Luke’s Hospital. However, police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

It is unclear at this time if any arrests were made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as we learn them.