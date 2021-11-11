New Bedford police officer named veteran of the year

NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WPRI) — The New Bedford Police Department is “beaming with pride” after one of its longtime officers was named “veteran of the year” by Veterans Transition House.

Officer Dean Lawrence, a 25-year veteran of the department, served in the United States military for more than 30 years, police wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

As an active and reserve member of the U.S. Army, Lawrence has been deployed multiple times, according to police. He served in Operation Desert Shield, Bosnia, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“Ofc. Lawrence has a distinguished military career and continues to have a strong bond with the local veterans community,” the department wrote. “He is continually involved in veterans affairs and we are extremely fortunate to have him in our employ.”

Police say Lawrence has been a patrol officer in every sector of New Bedford and also became a K-9 officer and served in the gang unit.

“He has a reputation in the department for being the type of person who is always there for his brother and sister officers,” the department added.