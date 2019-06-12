New Bedford Police officer arrested on child porn charges

BOSTON (WPRI) — A New Bedford Police officer has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.

An investigation led federal agents to the Acushnet home of 42-year old Paul Hodson.

During the search Friday, investigators found software typically used for trading child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office, Hodson admitted to the crime during an interview at his home.

He was arraigned in a Boston federal courtroom Friday afternoon on one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

As of Friday night, it was unclear if Hodson is still employed with the New Bedford Police Department.