New Bedford police looking for missing child and woman

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing child and woman.

Police said Carlyn Cintron and Carmen Cintron — who goes by the name Ceejay — were last seen on November 27, 2020.

Carmen Cintron is described as 4’9″, 100 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, with a septum ring, ear gauges and rainbow lightning bolt tattoo on her right ear.

According to the police department’s Facebook page post, they need help bringing Carlynn back to her mother.

No further details were released about the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact New Bedford Police Detective Dominique Sherburne at 508-991-6300 ext. 79545. The reference incident number is 21-1528-OF.