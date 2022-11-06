NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to Lt. Scott Carola, around 11:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Bullard St. and N. Front St. for a report of shots fired.

During their investigation, police were able to confirm that shots were fired at that area and that a woman was struck and taken to the hospital privately.

The woman, who is not being identified at this time, was seriously injured.

The incident is still under investigation.