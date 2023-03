NEWBEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police said they responded to a shots fired call on Saturday night.

According to police, north end units responded to 2886 Acushnet Avenue and were able to locate evidence relating to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6300 or the anonymous tip line at 508-961-4584