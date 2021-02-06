New Bedford police investigating overnight shootings

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating a two shooting incidents that happened early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, police were called to Tallman St. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims that had been shot.

They were both taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Then, shortly after 1 a.m., police were called to another shots fired incident in the area of Maxfield and Emerson Sts.

Police said that there were no victims, but there was evidence of a shooting found.

Both incidents are being investigated by the New Bedford Police Department Major Crimes Division.