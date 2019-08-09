New Bedford police investigating homicide of homeless man

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirms a police scene in a wooded-area Thursday night is, in fact, a homicide investigation.

Only Eyewitness News was on scene while police and the medical examiner’s office investigated in the area of Nauset Street.

Gregg Miliote, spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, confirms a body was found in the woods and that it appears the victim is a 41-year-old homeless man they believe was living in a homeless encampment in the woods. He said investigators were led to the body by two other homeless men who reported the death to police.

Miliote said the deceased is the apparent victim of a stabbing. However, an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Investigators have not yet released the man’s name since his family members have not been notified.