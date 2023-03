NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Police said a gas station was robbed early Sunday morning.

In a post on Facebook, the department said units responded to Sam’s Mobile on Ashley Blvd. For a reported robbery.

Police confirmed that a robbery did occur and are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6300 or the anonymous tip line at 508-961-4584.