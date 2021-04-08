New Bedford police chief retiring after 35 years with department

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The police chief in New Bedford is retiring.

Police Chief Joseph Cordeiro said Thursday he’s stepping down after serving as the city’s top cop five years and working in the department for a total of 35 years.

His last day will be April 23.

Cordeiro said he was proud to have been the first Portuguese immigrant to serve as chief.

Mayor Jon Mitchell, who appointed him as chief, said the fishing port has become a safer city under Cordeiro’s watch.

The mayor said Deputy Chief Paul Oliveira will take over as acting chief when Cordeiro steps aside.