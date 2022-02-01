New Bedford police catch wanted man, seize 135 grams of fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Detectives in New Bedford took a wanted man into custody on Friday, and police said it wasn’t his first arrest on drug-related charges.

Julio Pires, 48, of Brockton, was arrested on an active warrant after police saw him in the area of Pope and N. Oak streets.

Pires was found to be in possession of four plastic bags containing more than 135 grams of fentanyl pills, according to police, along with $865 in cash.

Police said Pires has an extensive criminal history, including prior drug convictions.

New Bedford police also reminded residents they can report criminal activity by submitting an anonymous tip at (508) 991-6300 ext. 1 or on their website.