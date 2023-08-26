NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 20-year-old man was arrested in New Bedford this week after he was found with a loaded .45 caliber Glock, according to police.

On Wednesday, detectives were patrolling the west end of New Bedford, attempting to find 20-year-old Josue DaSilva, who police say had severed his GPS anklet a week prior.

Two detectives spotted DaSilva in Harrington Park around 7 p.m. Wednesday and say they witnessed him walk to a nearby vehicle and appear to place something on the floor. The detectives then approached DaSilva and took him into custody.

While searching the vehicle, detectives say they found a loaded .45 caliber Glock with 13 rounds of ammunition on the floor under the front seat.

Police say DaSilva was taken to police headquarters and served with the arrest warrant. He was also charged with illegally carrying a firearm with a high-capacity magazine, according to police.

DaSilva was also arrested in January of 2022 following a traffic stop around “Temple Landing.” Police say that at the time, he was found to have a 9mm handgun loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition in his jacket. The case was dismissed in New Bedford District Court later that year, according to police.