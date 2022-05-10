NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police say they’ve taken another gun off city streets.

Detectives were patrolling the area of the Temple Landing housing development on May 5 when they came upon a group of males at the intersection of Middle and Chancery streets.

A juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with carrying an illegal loaded firearm, which had a defaced serial number, according to police. The same suspect was also charged with possession of ammunition.

Police said they’re committed to getting guns off the streets and asked the public for their help.

Over the past couple months, several juveniles have been arrested for carrying illegal firearms, including one in April where police said the suspect pointed the gun at officers.

Anyone with information about illegal weapons, potential violence or other criminal activity is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling (508) 99-CRIME.