New Bedford pastor charged with rape, kidnapping

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The pastor of a New Bedford parish was arrested Wednesday on several charges including rape and kidnapping.

According to New Bedford police, Pastor Elmer Perez was taken into custody following a month-long investigation into accusations of sexual assault.

Perez, 44, of New Bedford, serves as the pastor of Iglesia De Jesucristo Church on Acushnet Avenue, police said.

In addition to rape and kidnapping, Perez was charged with indecent assault and battery, witness intimidation, and threatening to commit a crime.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to call (508) 991-6300 and ask for Det. Dominique Sherburne.