New Bedford pastor accused of rape, kidnapping, held without bail

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford pastor who is facing several charges including rape and kidnapping was found dangerous and is being held without bail.

A dangerousness hearing was held on Thursday for Pastor Elmer Perez, 44, of Iglesia De Jesucristo Church on Acushnet Avenue. He was taken into custody last week following a month-long investigation into accusations of sexual assault.

In addition to rape and kidnapping, Perez was charged with indecent assault and battery, witness intimidation, and threatening to commit a crime.

Prosecutors described the alleged facts in this case as a pattern of predatory behavior.

“He’s trying to kiss people, he’s trying to get them to refer to him as a man and not their priest,” Assistant District Attorney Zach Mercer said. “All of these things suggest that this is what this defendant does.”

The alleged incident involved a 28-year-old female parishioner who says she was raped by Perez inside the church.

Prosecutors say five other women came forward saying Perez has sexually assaulted them, in the past.

The defense called a parishioner to the stand who has been at the church for five years and is in charge of maintenance of the church once a week.

The judge and attorneys reviewed a two-minute long video as evidence of the room where the alleged incident occurred.

The defense provided the video to try and dispute statements made, including how — and if — Perez locked the alleged victim inside the church during the incident.

The defense says Perez is an active member of the community and has been with the church for 11 years.

“Judge, find this man not dangerous,” Defense attorney Michael Frates said in court. “Allow him to walk out of here with personal recognizance, as a person with this standing in the community.”

But the judge found Perez a danger to the community. He ordered Perez be held for up to four months pending trial.

Prosecutors say some of his alleged victims and Perez himself are not in the United States legally.

People at neighboring business say they are surprised and shocked by what happened.

“It is crazy and I think that any human being doing that stuff should be behind bars,” Alfonso Ramirez said.