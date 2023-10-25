NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford’s controversial nip ban has received a nine-month extension on its rollout.

The ban was originally set to take effect one week from Wednesday, but the New Bedford Licensing Board decided to give it a second look.

The licensing board has determined that the ban will now go into affect on Aug. 1.

Those who are for the ban believe it will cut down on excessive litter and illegal activities, such as underage drinking and drinking while driving.

However, the decision isn’t sitting well with liquor store owners, who argue that the ban will significantly impact their bottom lines.

In Massachusetts, it’s up to individual cities and towns to decide whether to ban nips. Attleboro attempted to ban nips back in 2020, but the proposal was struck down by the city council.

There are currently nip bans in five Massachusetts communities: Chelsea, Falmouth, Mashpee, Newton, and Wareham.

Rhode Island lawmakers mulled banning nips statewide last year, but the legislation was held for further study.