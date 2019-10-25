Live Now
New Bedford officials identify woman killed in house fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford Firefighters Union has identified the woman who died after being pulled from her burning home.

Louisa Barboza, 84, was found severely burned in her Coffin Avenue apartment at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In a statement, the union said, “The members of the New Bedford Firefighters Local 841 are saddened at the loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers at this time remain with the family of Louisa Barboza.”

The cause of the investigation remains under investigation, however, Barboza told firefighters before she passed away that she had placed items on top of a space heater.

