New Bedford officer hit by car while conducting traffic stop

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A New Bedford police officer was hit by a car while conducting a traffic stop Thursday evening, Eyewitness News has learned.

The incident occurred in the area of Rodney French Boulevard and Seaview Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Police on scene tell Eyewitness News that the officer briefly lost consciousness, but was alert while being transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer is cooperating with police. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com