New Bedford officer hit by car while conducting traffic stop

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A New Bedford police officer was hit by a car while conducting a traffic stop Thursday evening, Eyewitness News has learned.

The incident occurred in the area of Rodney French Boulevard and Seaview Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Police on scene tell Eyewitness News that the officer briefly lost consciousness, but was alert while being transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer is cooperating with police. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.