NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a New Bedford officer was dragged by a stolen car as the driver sped away from a traffic stop last week, according to authorities.

The incident happened Friday afternoon, after an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle driving down Route 18 South that had been reported stolen. He pulled the driver over near the Conway Street intersection.

The driver, identified by police as 38-year-old Kendra Blackler, got out of the car to speak with the officer while her husband, 50-year-old Todd Blackler, waited in the passenger’s seat.

Police said as the officer was speaking with Kendra, he noticed Todd moving into the driver’s seat.

The officer ran over to the driver’s side of the car and tried to stop Todd from taking off, but he accelerated and dragged the officer roughly 90 feet, according to police.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.

Kendra took off running but was taken into custody a short time later. She’s been charged with larceny of a stolen vehicle and failing to stop for police.

Todd has not yet been captured, though police said the stolen vehicle he took off in was found abandoned nearby. Police said Todd also has various warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Todd’s whereabouts should contact the New Bedford Police Department at (508) 961-4584 or submit an anonymous tip online.