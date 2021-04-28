New Bedford officer dies after ‘a valiant battle with COVID-19’

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A New Bedford officer passed away Wednesday following, “a valiant battle with COVID-19,” according to Acting Police Chief Paul Oliveira.

Sgt. Mike Cassidy was a 27-year veteran of the force. Prior to joining the New Bedford Police Department, Cassidy served in the U.S. Marines during Operation Desert Storm.

“This is a tremendous loss to our department and to the city, as we all know Sgt. Cassidy was a proud officer who served the people of this city with his whole heart,” Oliveira said. “Sgt. Cassidy loved being a police officer and went above and beyond to impact the lives of others in a positive way.”

Along with several other accolades over the course of his career, Cassidy received two New Bedford Life Saving Awards: one in 2006 and another in 2018.

In August 2018, Cassidy was shopping in a local Market Basket when an employee suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive. When Cassidy, a CPR instructor, realized the woman didn’t have a pulse, he sprung into action and ultimately saved her life.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell ordered flags to fly at half staff in honor of Cassidy.

“Mike was an exemplary, respected and well-liked officer, and someone I called a friend,” Mitchell said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Debbie and his family.”

