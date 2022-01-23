New Bedford officer credited for stopping man from harming himself

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford officer is being recognized for helping to avoid a tragic shooting in the city.

Police say officer Michael Carrier arrived at the home of man who was threatening suicide and armed with a gun.

Carrier was able to talk to the man and eventually seize the weapon from him.

Lt. Scott Carola says thanks for officer Carrier’s quick actions, the situation was resolved without anyone getting hurt.

“He was guided by this compassion that he had for another human being obviously in crisis,” Carola said.

“It was that compassion that drove him to take the most peaceful means that he could to take control of the situation and take a great risk to himself in the process.”

Police say the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.