New Bedford murder suspect held without bail

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man suspected of killing another man in the city last month faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Malique Smith, 20, pleaded not guilty to murder and gun charges in the May 14 shooting death of Joseph Pauline, 32. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court June 29 for a pretrial hearing.

Police said they responded around 6:45 p.m. to a reported shooting outside of a market on Brock Avenue and found Pauline suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Two other suspects were arrested prior to Smith. Christopher Boyer, 19, is due in court later this week on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

Anthony Rosario, 20, is charged with assault and battery to collect a loan and currently on home confinement with a GPS monitor.