New Bedford murder suspect due in court

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man accused of a deadly shooting in New Bedford earlier this month is set to face a judge Thursday morning.

Daquan Blanchard, 24, is charged with murder and carrying an illegal firearm in the June 2 shooting death of Adilson Neves.

Neves, 36, was shot in the area of David Street and later died at the hospital.

Blanchard was returned to Massachusetts after waiving rendition in North Carolina where he was arrested last week, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

On June 15, Blanchard was found hiding in a closet at a home in Greenville, North Carolina, and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

Two days after the shooting, police arrested Cheyanne Miranda, 31, in Fall River on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

The homicide remains under investigation.