NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford woman accused of killing a 62-year-old man earlier this year as been civilly committed, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Chelsea Pimentel was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial Tuesday.

Quinn said the 34-year-old was arrested just days after Kevin Stoughton was found dead inside his North Sixth Street apartment.

Stoughton took Pimentel in after she moved back to the area and had nowhere to go, according to Quinn, but the two had a volatile relationship that eventually turned violent.

Pimentel’s attorney claims Stoughton wanted sexual favors in exchange for letting her stay at the apartment.

Quinn said Pimentel eventually admitted that she injured Stoughton by pulling him out of a chair and throwing him against a wall. She has since been charged with murder, as well as assault and battery on a household member.

The judge ordered Pimentel be civilly committed to Worcester State Hospital for six months. Quinn said after that, the judge will determine whether Pimentel is ready to stand trial or if she should remain civilly committed.