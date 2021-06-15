New Bedford murder suspect captured in North Carolina

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man suspected of shooting and killing another man in New Bedford has been arrested after nearly two weeks on the run.

Daquan Blanchard, 24, was found Tuesday hiding in a closet at a home in Greenville, North Carolina, and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Blanchard is charged with murder and carrying an illegal firearm in the June 2 shooting death of Adilson Neves.

Neves, 36, was shot in the area of David Street and later died at the hospital.

Two days after the shooting, police arrested 31-year-old Cheyanne Miranda in Fall River on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Blanchard will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice in North Carolina, the DA’s office said, and if he waives rendition, he’ll be returned to Massachusetts for arraignment on the murder and firearm charges.

“I want to thank our State Police Unit, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section of the state police and New Bedford Police for their cooperative efforts in working with the US Marshals to locate and arrest the defendant after he had skipped town to avoid apprehension,” Quinn said in a statement. “We can all rest a little easier now that the defendant is in custody.”