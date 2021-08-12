New Bedford murder suspect brought back from Virginia, held without bail

NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arraigned Thursday on murder and assault charges in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Alfonso Richards, 59, was returned to Massachusetts after he was captured by police in Virginia on Tuesday.

Richards is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Naurik Michel-Brown the previous afternoon near the intersection of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road.

Richards was initially charged with assault and battery with a firearm, but prosecutors later added a murder charge as well.

During his arraignment, not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf and both sides agreed to have him held without bail. Richards is due back in court on Sept. 10.

