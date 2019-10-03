New Bedford mayoral candidate drops out of race

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Despite advancing in the New Bedford preliminary election Tuesday, City Councilor Brian Gomes officially dropped out of the race for mayor, according to the Standard-Times.

Incumbent Mayor Jon Mitchell received 3,150 votes in the preliminary election earlier this week and Gomes received 1,118 votes, according to election officials.

According to city spokesperson Jonathan Carvalho, Gomes previously attempted to withdraw from the race with intentions to run for City Council instead.

Richard Tyson Moultrie, who garnered 596 votes will face off against Mitchell in the general election on Nov. 5.

Gomes confirmed last month he was waiting for the secretary of state to update him on his status.

According to the Standard-Times, Gomes previously missed a September deadline to withdraw from the election.

Gomes remains on the ballot for the city council race.