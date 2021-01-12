CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
New Bedford mayor tests positive for coronavirus

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Michell announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mitchell said he got tested on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend.

His wife Ann and daughters have since tested negative, as have all members of his staff, according to the post.

The mayor added that he is unsure of where he was exposed to the virus, saying he’s observed social distancing and worn a mask everywhere he’s gone.

“This news serves as a reminder that with rates of COVID now at their highest ever across the Northeast, it doesn’t take much to catch the virus,” Mitchell said in the post.

The mayor said he will continue to work in isolation through next week.

