NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Michell announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mitchell said he got tested on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend.
His wife Ann and daughters have since tested negative, as have all members of his staff, according to the post.
The mayor added that he is unsure of where he was exposed to the virus, saying he’s observed social distancing and worn a mask everywhere he’s gone.
“This news serves as a reminder that with rates of COVID now at their highest ever across the Northeast, it doesn’t take much to catch the virus,” Mitchell said in the post.
The mayor said he will continue to work in isolation through next week.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
- New Bedford mayor tests positive for coronavirus
- Asymptomatic testing site opens in Barrington; organizer hopes to bring another to Newport
- Baker: Mass vaccination site to open at Gillette Stadium next week
- RI health official on vaccine rollout: ‘We’re really at the mercy of the federal government’