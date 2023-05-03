NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell will offer his take on the current state of the city Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor will deliver the annual speech during a luncheon hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at New Bedford High School. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Mitchell’s office tells 12 News he’s expected to start speaking between 12:45 and 1 p.m.

12 News plans to livestream the speech right here on WPRI.com.

Mitchell’s office said it could be the state’s “second largest event of its kind,” with roughly 500 people expected to attend.

Mitchell, a Democrat who first took office in 2011, is up for reelection in the fall. During a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers earlier this year, he said he wasn’t yet sure if he’ll run for another four-year term.