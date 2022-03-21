NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell says he’s been calling for the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge to be replaced since he took office in 2014, long before it malfunctioned and caused a traffic nightmare in his city.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, the bridge got stuck in the open position when a hydraulic jack failed, forcing the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to shut down a heavily traveled portion of Route 6 and put detours in place.

Crews spent the day working on the bridge and finally got it opened by 5 p.m.

Over the weekend, Mitchell released a statement saying he knew that day would come and tried for years to prevent it.

The bridge, according to Mitchell, was built in 1905, before the use of cars became universal, and it hasn’t been properly maintained since.

Mitchell convinced MassDOT to conduct a study in 2014 which found the bridge was “functionally obsolete,” but he said nothing ever came of it. The study showed it would cost $45 million to repair the bridge and $120 million to replace it.

“I will continue to champion the bridge’s replacement,” Mitchell wrote. “With the recent influx of federal infrastructure funds into the state’s coffers, we have been urging the state again to move the project to a design phase.”

Mitchell noted that he has no authority to take action himself since the bridge is owned and operated by the state.