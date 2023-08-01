NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira is sounding the alarm after a criminal with a lengthy rap sheet was released by a district court judge last week.

Christopher Fernandes, 39, was arrested last Wednesday after he allegedly robbed someone at knifepoint.

Oliveira said Fernandes has faced a judge more than 29 times for various crimes. He has been convicted twice and spent several years in state prison.

Even though prosecutors urged the court to keep Fernandes behind bars pending a dangerousness hearing, Oliveira said the judge opted to release him back onto the street.

“It’s very disheartening to know that your officers are risking life and limb in pursuit of these individuals who are committing serious crimes, only to take them into custody and then see them released not even 24 hours later by New Bedford district judges,” Oliveira said. “It’s unfair to the officers who are doing this dangerous work, it’s unfair to the citizens who are paying for these services with their tax dollars, and it’s unfair to the victims.”

“There appears to be a disconnect between what we are doing out in the community and some of the decisions being made once the cases are sent to New Bedford District Court,” he continued. “Seeing one of the worst offenders simply released after having committed such a serious offense is outrageous to me.”

Mayor Jon Mitchell described the judge’s decision as an “astonishing failure.”

“I personally can’t fathom how a judge could conclude that a defendant with 29 adult arraignments and two stints in state prison, who had just robbed someone at knifepoint, did not pose a danger to the community,” Mitchell said. “Decisions like these tend to undermine public safety, negate the hard work of police officers and erode respect for the law.”

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said the judge may have acted against state law by releasing Fernandes.

“I’m very disappointed and upset that the court acted contrary to the law,” he said, adding that Fernandes “should’ve been held for at least a [dangerousness] hearing.”

The judge ordered the suspect be released due to lack of probable cause, which Quinn disputes. Quinn said responding officers reviewed surveillance footage that corroborated the victim’s narrative of the crime.

“If the judge felt there was no probable cause, he should’ve dismissed the case — but he didn’t,” Quinn added. “When dangerous defendants are released without good reason … it is a disservice to the fair administration of justice.”

Mitchell said these rulings create a “revolving door” of criminals who continue to break the law and are almost immediately returned to the streets.

“Everybody in this instance, except the judge, did their job,” Mitchell said. “This person has demonstrated himself as a one-man crime wave … yet this judge elected to let him out.”

“We were greatly let down,” he added. “It really calls into question, I think, the suitability for this judge to perform his job.”

Mitchell said he is actively seeking changes to prevent this from happening again, including appointing judges who are either from the city or live nearby.

“The judge should have some sort of feel for what the implications are [when] letting a person back out into a neighborhood,” Mitchell said.

12 News reached out to New Bedford District Court regarding the decision, but a spokesperson declined to comment.