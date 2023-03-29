NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — More housing for cheaper.

Those are two pillars of the city of New Bedford’s plan to address the housing shortage and promote affordability in the region, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Wednesday.

Mitchell unveiled “Building New Bedford,” which includes fast-tracking permitting and changing zoning in the city to encourage developers to build more housing units.

“The cost of housing in Greater New Bedford has imposed a heavy burden on families who are trying to make ends meet,” Mitchell said. “While the causes of the problem are largely driven by national market forces, there are many steps we can take at the city level to address the challenge.”

The city says the “comprehensive” plan will address housing at various income levels, encourage using existing properties, and support first-time homebuyers.