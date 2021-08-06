New Bedford mayor: City workers must get vaccinated or undergo regular testing

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — All municipal employees in the city of New Bedford will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Friday.

He said the decision was made in response to the rising number of local cases, noting that those who are becoming seriously ill and getting hospitalized are “overwhelmingly unvaccinated individuals.”

“We are especially vulnerable here because we have very low vaccination rates,” Mitchell said in a video posted on Twitter. “We only have about 50% of the population with its first dose.”

Today, we’re announcing that #NewBedford’s city government employees will be required to be vaccinated to protect against COVID-19. Because of our region’s low vaccination rate, we need to protect our workforce and their families, and encourage other employers to do the same. pic.twitter.com/nVWxx6dANI — Jon Mitchell (@JonMitchellNB) August 6, 2021

Since June 23, the daily rate of new cases in New Bedford has gone from an average of one or two new cases per day to an average of 38 per day over the past week, with a high of 61 cases reported on Aug. 4, according to the mayor’s office.

Mitchell said city workers may choose regular COVID-19 testing as an alternative to getting the vaccine.

The city is now discussing vaccination deadlines, testing procedures and exemptions for medical and religious reasons, he added, saying more details will be released in the near future.

The vaccine requirement does not include employees of New Bedford Public Schools or the New Bedford Port Authority.

Later on Friday, the city announced the vaccination site at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center will be open every Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the month of August, with no appointment necessary. The following week, it will be open on Tuesday due to Labor Day.