New Bedford mayor backs Auchincloss as poll shows tight race in 4th District

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — He may not be able to vote in the Sept. 1 primary, but New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell is making his feelings known about the race to replace Congressman Joe Kennedy.

During a morning event at Pier 3, Mitchell threw his support behind Newton City Councilor Jake Auchincloss, who is in an eight-way battle for the Democratic nomination in the 4th Congressional District.

While New Bedford isn’t part of the 4th District — the Whaling City lies in Congressman Bill Keating’s 9th District — Mitchell argued the outcome matters to the entire South Coast.

Democrats should nominate “a candidate for the 4th Congressional District who gets it, who understands that Southeastern Massachusetts — that that part of his district — is an important place in Massachusetts, it’s an important place in America, and that its needs and interests are distinctly different from other parts of that district, and that he’s prepared to go to work,” he said.

Mitchell’s unexpected intervention in the primary means Auchincloss is now supported by the mayors of both of the largest cities in Bristol County, since he was already endorsed last month by Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, whose city is partly in the 4th District. The district extends north from Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton up to the Boston suburbs.

Shortly before Auchincloss and Mitchell appeared together, the first independent survey of the primary was released, showing a wide-open race even as many voters begin casting their ballots by mail.

Data for Progress, a progressive polling organization, found Auchincloss at 14%, with Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman and former Brookline Select Board member Jesse Mermell right behind him at 13% when voters were pressed on who they’re leaning toward supporting. Even then, nearly one in three 4th District voters remained undecided.

All eight candidates had appeared virtually on Tuesday night for a debate hosted by Stonehill College. Mermell frequently targeted Auchincloss, who was briefly a registered Republican in 2013 and 2014, and who tried to deflect the attacks as “ad hominem” criticisms. But Mermell herself came in for criticism from Ihssane Leckey, a Democratic Socialist who questioned her rival’s progressive bona fides.

You can watch the full debate below.

The Democratic nominee will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary between Julie Hall and David Rosa in the November election. Kennedy, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Ed Markey rather than seeking re-election, has represented the 4th District since 2013.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook