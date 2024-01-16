NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has submitted a proposal that would increase fines for “irresponsible absentee landlords,” according to his office.

“The City’s current fine schedule has proven inadequate to curb the irresponsible management practices of some landlords,” Mitchell wrote in a letter to the city council.

He cited Sections 17-18 and 17-28 of the New Bedford Code of Ordinances, which prescribe a schedule of fines for property maintenance violations that starts with a written warning and escalates in increments of $25 per violation, up to a maximum fine of $300 per offense.

Offense Fine (per offense) 1st offense: Written warning $0 2nd offense $25 3rd, 4th offense $50 5th, 6th, 7th offense $75 8th, 9th, 10th offense $100 11th – 14th offense $150 15th – 20th offense $200 21st – 24th offense $250 25th or more offense $300 New Bedford’s schedule of fines for violations of Code of Ordinances Section 16-75, as listed in Section 17-28.

“Over the last five years, more than 585 properties have had more than 10 violations. Of those properties, 177 had between 20-49 violations, 49 had 50-99 violations, and 12 had more than 100 violations,” the mayor wrote. “Some [landlords] have violated the trash ordinance so often that it is evident that they are simply ignoring their fine tickets.”

Mitchell proposed a new schedule that would allow the city to increase fines by $50 with each violation after the first, reaching the maximum penalty of $300 per offense with just seven violations.

Offense Fine (per offense) 1st offense: Written warning $0 2nd offense $50 3rd offense $100 4th offense $150 5th offense $200 6th offense $250 7th or more offense $300 New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell’s proposed amended schedule of fines for violations of Code of Ordinances Section 16-75.

Mitchell’s new schedule would also “reset the violation tally to zero” for properties that reach one year without any violations, giving landlords a chance to regain good standing with the city.

“The proposed amendment offers both a stick and carrot that will lead to better housing conditions, and stronger neighborhoods,” he wrote.

New Bedford City Council President Naomi R.A. Carney indicated a willingness to discuss the mayor’s proposal, saying, “I agree that we need to look at the Code of Ordinance and reduce the 25 violations number before reaching maximum.”

The New Bedford City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25, though the agenda for that meeting has not been publicly posted yet.