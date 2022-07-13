NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a fallen Marine was brought home to New Bedford on Tuesday.

Sgt. Samuel Demers died unexpectedly last month in California at the age of 25 but was born and raised in New Bedford.

His body arrived at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport before police escorted the hearse onto I-195 to Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home.

According to his obituary, Demers graduated from Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School in 2015, where he was an active part of the track team.

He then spent his adult life with his wife and daughter stationed aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in California.

“He fiercely loved his girls and was a giant teddy bear kind of guy,” his obituary read in part. “Sam always had broad smile and laugh; he instantly made you feel like a friend. You were truly blessed to have the opportunity to know him. He will be remembered as kind, goofy, warm-hearted, loving husband, father, son, and friend.”

He leaves behind his wife Milena, daughter Ayla, parents and siblings.

Visiting hours will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to his funeral service.