FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The two people killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Freetown have been identified as a man and a woman from New Bedford.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said 54-year-old Jose Amorin was driving the car and 70-year-old Marinalva DeLima was his passenger.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Route 140 North. Massachusetts State Police said a car veered off the roadway and hit three other vehicles. The car then crashed into a tree, according to witnesses.

Amorin and DeLima were both pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said they believe speed was a factor, but the cause remains under investigation.