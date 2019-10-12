New Bedford man wanted on rape charges surrenders to police

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Middleborough school employee accused of sexually assaulting a student with special needs has surrendered to the authorities.

According to Middleborough police, Phillip Houtman, 28 of New Bedford, turned himself in Friday afternoon at Wareham District Court.

On Thursday, police announced Houtman was wanted on charges of rape, open and gross lewdness, and other alleged crimes.

Houtman is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student at Chamberlain International School, which serves students with cognitive and developmental disorders and disabilities.

School administrators told police Houtman worked at the school for less than a year as an overnight staff member.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

Live Cams on WPRI.com