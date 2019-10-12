New Bedford man wanted on rape charges surrenders to police

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Middleborough school employee accused of sexually assaulting a student with special needs has surrendered to the authorities.

According to Middleborough police, Phillip Houtman, 28 of New Bedford, turned himself in Friday afternoon at Wareham District Court.

On Thursday, police announced Houtman was wanted on charges of rape, open and gross lewdness, and other alleged crimes.

Houtman is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student at Chamberlain International School, which serves students with cognitive and developmental disorders and disabilities.

School administrators told police Houtman worked at the school for less than a year as an overnight staff member.