NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man who pleaded guilty to assault charges was sentenced to serve from six to eight years in prison, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

Talib Allah was convicted of stabbing another man at a bus depot across from Picadilly Market on Sept. 7, 2021. Allah and the victim reportedly dated the same woman before.

The 37-year-old ran off and the victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Police were later called to the scene of another alleged assault in New Bedford. They found Allah with dried blood on his hands which belonged to the previous stabbing victim, the DA said.

“The defendant stabbed the victim in the neck during a violent confrontation in a public place and could have killed him,” Quinn said. “At the time of this incident, the defendant was on probation for another violent incident in which he served a prison sentence. He needs to be kept off the street to protect the public from his propensity for violence.”