New Bedford man struck by Fairhaven police cruiser dies

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The 32-year-old man who was hit by a Fairhaven police cruiser Tuesday night has died, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Christian Lapaz-Dejesus of New Bedford passed away around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday a Fairhaven police cruiser struck Lapaz-Dejesus in the roadway on Rt. 6.

He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to the hospital in Boston where he later died.

The officer was placed on leave pending the results of an investigation into the incident, which is being led by Massachusetts State Police.