NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man will spend up to 12 years in prison for nearly killing his girlfriend with a knife back in 2016.

Auguste Louis, 37, was convicted of armed assault with an attempt to murder and assault and battery on a family or household member following an eight-day bench trial, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Prosecutors said an argument between Louis and his live-in girlfriend turned violent when he stabbed her seven times, then carved her face several times while saying, “Sorry, I am going to jail” and “I love you.”

The woman suffered near-fatal injuries, including a collapsed lung, and now has a number of scars on her face, neck and torso, according to the DA’s office.

“This was a vicious assault that very easily could have killed the victim,” Quinn said. “I commend the victim for having the courage to testify against the defendant. He clearly is a danger to her and should be off the street for as long as possible.”

Louis was sentenced to serve 9 to 12 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised probation with a GPS tracking device.