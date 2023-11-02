NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for robbing a bank while on supervised release for a prior bank robbery conviction.

David Frates, 44, has been in custody since his arrest on July 21, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Two days before that, police said Frates entered the Bristol County Savings Bank on State Road armed with a knife and demanded $20,000, which he got from the teller before fleeing.

He pleaded guilty in March 2022, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Frates was sentenced to 77 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. For committing the crime while on supervised release, he received an additional 33 months to be served consecutively, for a total of 110 months behind bars.

He was also ordered to pay back the $20,000.

Frates was convicted in 2015 of robbing a St. Anne’s Credit Union in New Bedford. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, but his term was reduced in 2020 due to changes in federal sentencing guidelines.