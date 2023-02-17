NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man pleaded guilty to indictments charging him in a 2021 stabbing and robbery.

Roberto Soler, 28, was sentenced to serve four to five years in prison, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

“The defendant is a violent individual and needed to be kept off the street,” DA Thomas M. Quinn III said.

New Bedford police responded to St. Luke’s Hospital on Jan. 27, 2021 after a man reportedly drove himself there with a stab wound.

An investigation showed the victim had previously taken marijuana from Soler, who days later stabbed the victim in the shoulder and stole $400 from his apartment.

Police found bloody towels in the trash can and that bleach had been used to clean the scene at the victim’s apartment. According to the DA, Soler and the victim were acquaintances.

He was charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury.

While in custody, Soler also assaulted an inmate with his fist in August 2022.