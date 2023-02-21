NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Rory Barrows Jr., 23, was sentenced to four and a half to seven years in prison after police found more than 225 grams of fentanyl in 20 separate bags inside his home.

Police seized the fentanyl, $1,070 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia in January 2022.

“The defendant was trafficking large amounts of fentanyl, which is clearly contributing to the drug epidemic in our communities,” Quinn said.