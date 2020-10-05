New Bedford man pleads guilty to killing taxi driver

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — After a five-year court case, a 23-year-old New Bedford man has pleaded guilty to killing and stealing from a taxi driver known for assisting fellow Vietnam veterans in the city.

Alexander Mills pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. Mills may be eligible for parole 32 years and six months from now.

Donald DePina. (WPRI.com)

Mills killed Donald DePina, 66, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015, after he and a co-defendant had requested a cab ride to Brooklawn Park, prosecutors said. Mills shot DePina in the right side of his head, got out of the cab, and shot DePina a second time, then stole money from him.

DePina served as a Veterans’ Agent for the city of New Bedford for several years and was also involved in statewide leadership on veterans’ affairs.

Mills’ co-defendant, Cameron McCarthy, was sentenced in March 2018 to serve 10 to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Mills also pleaded guilty to an armed robbery charge in a holdup of a variety store on Nov. 27, 2015, and to pistol-whipping and armed robbery charges from earlier in the day on Nove. 28, 2015, Quinn’s office said.