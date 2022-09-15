BOSTON (WPRI) — A New Bedford man will be sentenced in January for a drug violation.

Ramon Serrano, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to a charge of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Prosecutors said police searched Serrano’s home back in February 2019 and seized more than 544 grams of heroin and fentanyl and 206 grams of cocaine, which were divided into individual plastic bags for distribution.

Investigators also found digital scales, multiple cell phones, a money counter, and around $27,000 in cash, according to prosecutors.

Serrano faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison, and could be sentenced to up to 40 years.