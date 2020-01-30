1  of  3
New Bedford man killed in rollover crash

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a crash on I-195 in Seekonk that killed at 38-year-old New Bedford man.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on I-195 westbound.

When troopers arrived on scene, police said they found a car on its hood and the driver, identified as Matthew Beaudoin, suffering from serious injuries.

Beaudoin was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and it’s unclear at this time what caused Beaudoin’s car to leave the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

